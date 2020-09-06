Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo out of Game 4 with ankle injury

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) -- Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was knocked out of Game 4 of his team’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat with a sprained right ankle.

Giannis officially OUT the rest of the game vs the Heat with a right ankle sprain. Here's the best angle of how Antetokounmpo tweaked it while driving to the basket. Milwaukee's season comes down to the supporting cast around its star. pic.twitter.com/YzhQJOWGHC — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) September 6, 2020

Antetokounmpo was driving to the basket with 10:18 left in the second quarter, trying to get past Miami’s Andre Iguodala. He went down and screamed in pain as he grabbed at the ankle. It didn’t take long for many Bucks players to gather around him in obvious concern.

Antetokounmpo eventually went to the bench, then went back onto the court to shoot his free throws.

Giannis Antetokounmpo walking under his own power to get checked out, but with a limp as you see him trying to explain what happened to the Bucks training staff. pic.twitter.com/2qbFn7C5UZ — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) September 6, 2020

The Bucks announced at halftime that Antetokounmpo would not return to the game. He finished with 19 points in 12 minutes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a right ankle sprain and is out for the game. pic.twitter.com/Q8aEa0vTOY — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) September 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.