Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo out of Game 4 with ankle injury

The Bucks announced at halftime that Antetokounmpo would not return to the game
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after hurting his ankle during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after hurting his ankle during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) -- Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was knocked out of Game 4 of his team’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat with a sprained right ankle.

Antetokounmpo was driving to the basket with 10:18 left in the second quarter, trying to get past Miami’s Andre Iguodala. He went down and screamed in pain as he grabbed at the ankle. It didn’t take long for many Bucks players to gather around him in obvious concern.

Antetokounmpo eventually went to the bench, then went back onto the court to shoot his free throws.

The Bucks announced at halftime that Antetokounmpo would not return to the game. He finished with 19 points in 12 minutes.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

