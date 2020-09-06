Fatal crash leaves motorcyclist dead at scene

MARION, Wis. (WMTV) - Despite life saving measures, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on CTH HH after losing control of the vehicle Saturday evening, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

The crash occurred around 9:23 p.m. when the driver of the motorcycle was northbound on CTH HH but crossed on to the southbound shoulder for an unknown reason. The driver lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Mauston Ambulance and Mauston Fire Department responded and found the driver near the motorcycle. Life saving measures were performed but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Juneau County Medical Examiner.

The name of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending the notification of family members.

