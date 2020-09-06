First Alert: Two rounds of rain and storms Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Umbrellas up! A large area of rain with embedded storms will continue to move through the area this morning. Even though a stronger storm, or two, can’t be ruled out. The greatest threat of severe weather will likely stay across IA and northern IL. Also, watch out for pockets of heavy rain. Temperatures this morning range from the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Sunday's Storm Chances (WMTV NBC15)

This first round rain and storms will likely start to clear the area late this morning. Most of the area will likely be dry by noon. Despite the morning rain, this afternoon will be warm and windy. Most places will top out in the low to mid 80s, which above average for this time of year. Expect gusty south winds at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be up to 30 mph.

A cold front will move through the area late this afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and storms could develop along the front and pose a threat of severe weather. All modes of severe weather will be possible: large hail, damaging winds and a low tornado threat. There are still some question marks with how widespread the rain and storms will be late this afternoon and evening. Right now, it looks like Madison and points east will have the greatest storm chances. The cold front will likely clear the area by 10 p.m., so that’s when our storm chances will come to an end.

Future Radar Sunday 8PM (WMTV NBC15)

Cooler air will start to move into the area overnight. Overnight lows will be in the 50s almost area wide. The wind will also start to settle down after sunset.

Labor Day is the unofficial start to fall, and it’s going to feel like it this year! Highs on Monday will only be in the mid to upper 60s. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is 76 degrees, so temperatures will be about 10 degrees below average. This is just the start of major cool down too!

High Temperature Trend (WMTV NBC15)

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking like ugly days! Highs will only be in the 50s and widespread rain is looking likely on both days. Plus, Tuesday and Wednesday are going to be windy. Expect northeast wind at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be up 30 mph.

Wet Weather Pattern - Upcoming Rain Chances (WMTV NBC15)

Our rain chances will go down and our temperatures will go up towards the end of the workweek. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be near or just above 60 degrees.

Widespread rainfall totals today through the end of the workweek will likely range from 2-4″+.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.