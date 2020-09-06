Advertisement

Over 1k customers still without power as storms continue to sweep through southwestern Wisconsin

Storms began early Sunday morning and are expected to continue throughout the day
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over one thousand Dane and Sauk County customers are out of power Sunday morning after storms swept through southwestern Wisconsin, according to Alliant Energy and MG&E.

MG&E reports approximately 300 customers in the Madison area are still without power, while Alliant Energy reports approximately 1,176 southwestern Wisconsin customers are currently without power.

Storms began early Sunday morning and are expected to continue into Sunday afternoon and evening. Any storms that develop this evening could pose a direct threat of severe weather.

