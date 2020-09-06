Packers finalize 53-man roster, Kumerow cut

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Now that training camp is over, the Green Bay Packers have finalized their 53-man roster.

Throughout the day, the team went through and eliminated more than 20 players, who include UW-Whitewater graduate wide receiver Jake Kumerow and offensive lineman Alex Light.

Light struggled last year, however during training camp he looked solid enough to add some depth at offensive tackle, and area Rodger had called settling just days ago.

In addition, Darrius Shepherd, who was an undrafted free agent addition from last year, was also cut, as well as running back Dexter Williams.

The following players have been cut from the team:

TE Evan Baylis

WR Jake Kumerow

RB Dexter Williams

WR Darius Shepherd

T John Leglue

LB Tim Williams

LB Tipa Geleai

FB John Lovett

G Zach Johnson

T Cody Conway

LB Delontae Scott

WR Reggie Begelton

CB Stanford Samuels

LB Krys Barnes

CB DeShaun Amos

RB Damarea Crockett

WR Malik Turner

DL Willington Previlon

LB Greg Roberts

T/G Alex Light

C Jake Hanson

S Henry Black

The team says after a waiver period of less than 24 hours, the team will start signing players to the 16-man practice squad on Sunday.

In addition, the team placed linebacker Curtis Bolton on reserve, guard Simon Stepaniak and running back Patrick Taylor on reserve/non-football injury, and have waived/injured defensive lineman Treyvon Hester and corner back Will Sunderland.

The team listed the following for the 53 man roster:

QB: Aaron Rodgers, Tim Boyle, Jordan Love

RB: Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams, AJ Dillon Tyler Ervin

WR: Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown, Malik Taylor

TE: Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan, Jace Sternberger, Josiah Deguara

OL: David Bakhtiari, Corey Linsley, Lane Taylor, Billy Turner, Elgton Jenkins, Rick Wagner, Lucas Patrick, Yosh Nijman, Jon Runyan

DL: Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Kingsley Keke, Tyler Lancaster, Montravius Adams

ILB: Christian Kirksey, Kamal Martin,Oren Burks, Ty Summers

OLB: Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith,Rashan Gary, Randy Ramsey, Jonathan Garvin

CB: Jaire Alexander, Kevin King, Chandon Sullivan, Josh Jackson, Ka’dar Hollman, Kabion Ento

S: Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage, Raven Greene, Will Redmond, Vernon Scott

Spec: Mason Crosby, JK Scott, Hunter Bradley

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.