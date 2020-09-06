Advertisement

Prairie du Sac man arrested after barricading himself in hospital bathroom

Jessie L. Cavins had recently been discharged after treatment for a drug overdose when he barricaded himself in a bathroom at the entrance of the hospital
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UWPD officers arrested a 38-year-old Prairie du Sac man at University Hospital Saturday evening after her barricaded himself in a hospital bathroom with drugs and a knife.

Jessie L. Cavins had recently been discharged after treatement for a drug overdose when he barricaded himself in a bathroom at the entrance of the hospital, UWPD says. Cavins had gathered his belongings - including a knife - prior to the incident.

When officers arrived, they heard him thrashing around inside the bathroom and were unable to engage in verbal communication with him. Officers determined that because Cavins had a knife on him and had just been treated for an overdose, he was in danger.

Officers breached the door and found Cavins unresponsive. He was immediately treated by University Hospital staff with Narcan and was later transported to the Dane County Jail where he was booked for felony possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation hold.

