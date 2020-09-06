Strong cold front brings in scattered storms Sunday evening and a BIG cool down

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A strong cold will drop south across the area this evening. Scattered rain showers and storms could develop ahead of the front. The strongest storms that develop could pose a threat of severe weather. All modes of severe weather will be possible: large hail, damaging winds and a low tornado threat. Right now, it looks like places east of Madison and the I-39 corridor will have the best storm chances. Our storm chances and the risk of severe weather will likely end by 10 p.m. There are still some question marks with how widespread the rain and storm activity will become this evening. Some HI-RES forecast models don’t show much in the way of storm development.

Future Radar Sunday 7PM (WMTV NBC15)

The front will clear southern Wisconsin tonight and bring in a BIG cool down. Tonight will be partly cloudy and seasonably cool. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Labor Day is the unofficial start to Fall, and it’s going to feel like it this year. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 60s. A few places could hit 70 degrees. Keep in mind, temperatures on Monday will be 5-10 degrees below average for this time of year. For the most part, Monday will be a dry day. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. Our rain chances won’t start to pickup until Monday evening. Most of the area probably won’t see rain again until late Monday night or Tuesday morning.

State Park Forecast - Monday (WMTV NBC15)

The cold front that will pass through tonight will stall out just south of the area Monday through Wednesday . This front will still be close enough to area for multiple rounds of rain and isolated storms Monday night through Wednesday. With the front being south of the area, southern Wisconsin will be on the cool side of the front. High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will only be in the mid 50s. Lows Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights will be in the 40s. The bottom line is the middle of the week looks wet and chilly. Plus, it’s going to be breezy. Expect a northeast wind at 10-20 mph.

Upcoming Rain Chances (WMTV NBC15)

Next Big Weather Maker Impacts (WMTV NBC15)

Our rain chances will go down and our temperatures will go up a little towards the end of the work. The rain activity will probably be more scattered than widespread Thursday. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid 60s. Widespread rainfall totals by the end of the week will likely be between 1-3″+.

Slight rain chances could continue into next weekend as well. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will likely be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Below average temperatures will likely continue through the middle of the month.

