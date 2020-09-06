Two students of Janesville School District test positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville School District announced Sunday that two students have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release, the students were present in two different buildings this past week. The district said both students showed no symptoms of having the virus.

The district said letters have been sent to students and families with details on quarantining, or if lower risk, to monitor for symptoms. Additionally, staff in the buildings have been notified.

“The presence of COVID-19 in individuals in our schools is reflective of the presence of COVID-19 in the greater Janesville community,” the district said in the release. “We must all continue working together to minimize the risk and spread of this disease. This serves as a good reminder to the entire community to continue wearing their face masks, wash hands thoroughly and frequently, to monitor for symptoms, and to stay home when sick.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.