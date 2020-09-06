Wisconsin Beef Council: Grilled BBQ Meatloaf
Angie Horkan demonstrates how to make grilled barbeque meatloaf.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Meatloaf is a family favorite, just in time for back-to-school. Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council demonstrates how to make meatloaf using the grill.
Grilled Barbeque Meatloaf
INGREDIENTS
· 2 pounds ground beef
· 1 pound ground pork
· 2 cups panko breadcrumbs
· 1 large egg
· 1 teaspoon granulated garlic
· 1 teaspoon dried basil
· 1 teaspoon salt
· 1 teaspoon pepper
· 1/4 cup barbecue sauce
· 2 tablespoons ketchup
DIRECTIONS
· Preheat grill to medium-low indirect heat.
· In a large bowl, mix together all ingredients.
· Shape meat mixture into two loaves.
· Top with barbecue sauce mixture.
· Grill for 1 hour or until internal temperature reaches 160˚F.
· Let rest for about ten minutes before slicing and serving.
