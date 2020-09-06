Advertisement

Wisconsin Beef Council: Grilled BBQ Meatloaf

Angie Horkan demonstrates how to make grilled barbeque meatloaf.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Sep. 6, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Meatloaf is a family favorite, just in time for back-to-school. Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council demonstrates how to make meatloaf using the grill.

Grilled Barbeque Meatloaf

INGREDIENTS

· 2 pounds ground beef

· 1 pound ground pork

· 2 cups panko breadcrumbs

· 1 large egg

· 1 teaspoon granulated garlic

· 1 teaspoon dried basil

· 1 teaspoon salt

· 1 teaspoon pepper

· 1/4 cup barbecue sauce

· 2 tablespoons ketchup

DIRECTIONS

· Preheat grill to medium-low indirect heat.

· In a large bowl, mix together all ingredients.

· Shape meat mixture into two loaves.

· Top with barbecue sauce mixture.

· Grill for 1 hour or until internal temperature reaches 160˚F.

· Let rest for about ten minutes before slicing and serving.

