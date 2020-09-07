2 injured in Stoughton motorcycle crash

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) -Stoughton police are investigating a motorcycle crash that injured two people Sunday night.

According to a release, officials responded to the 1300 block of East South Street around 7 p.m for the report of a crash of a motorcycle and a parked vehicle.

Responding officers found an injured 45-year-old man and injured 10-year-old girl at the scene. Both victims were transported to UW Hospital.

Police say neither of the victims were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The crash is under investigation at this time.

