2 injured in Stoughton motorcycle crash
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) -Stoughton police are investigating a motorcycle crash that injured two people Sunday night.
According to a release, officials responded to the 1300 block of East South Street around 7 p.m for the report of a crash of a motorcycle and a parked vehicle.
Responding officers found an injured 45-year-old man and injured 10-year-old girl at the scene. Both victims were transported to UW Hospital.
Police say neither of the victims were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The crash is under investigation at this time.
