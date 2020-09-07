Advertisement

Appleton teacher makes music video to welcome students back to school

Miller re-wrote the lyrics to the Friends theme song
Doug Miller made a music video to welcome back his students to virtual school.
Doug Miller made a music video to welcome back his students to virtual school.(Doug Miller)
By Tim Elliott
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A teacher in Appleton kicked off the new school year in style! Doug Miller made a music video to welcome back his students to virtual school.

“I have a tradition in my class where I start off every year singing a song,” said Miller. “But we had to rewrite the script and try something new and different this year.”

Appleton schools are completely virtual. So, to continue on with his musical tradition, Miller re-wrote the lyrics to the Friends theme song called “I’ll Be There For You” performed by The Rembrandts.

“Honestly, it was about a week ago that I had the idea. I spent a day writing the song, a day recording the music, and then my wife and I came to school on Sunday afternoon when no one was here and we got all the video footage,” said Miller.

The video has gotten a lot of responses online.

“Really the attention we are getting this year is completely off the charts,” he said. “I have gotten messages from Arizona to India. Apparently, Friends is very popular in the Spanish speaking school of Mumbai,”

Miller says his music video is just one of the ways he approaches teaching on a day-to-day basis.

“Learning is about being uncomfortable and challenging your skills and pushing your ideas, so I try to get a little uncomfortable in front of the students on the first day,” he said.

Miller teaches English at Appleton East but is willing and able to fill in as music teacher if he’s needed.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rome PD: Missing Marshfield man found dead

Updated: moments ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Rome police say a missing Marshfield man was found dead Sunday morning.

News

Two students of Janesville School District test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Janesville School District announced Sunday that two students have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Columbus to find new home for Christopher Columbus statue

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The City of Columbus is considering what to do with its controversial statue of Christopher Columbus, the explorer the city is named after.

Basketball

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo out of Game 4 with ankle injury

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was knocked out of Game 4 of his team’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat with a sprained right ankle.

Latest News

Coronavirus

No new COVID-19 deaths reported; percent-positive reaches two-week high

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The percent of positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin reached a two-week-high Sunday, with 16.2 percent of virus tests returning positive results, according to data published by the Department of Health Services.

Crime

Prairie du Sac man arrested after barricading himself in hospital bathroom

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
UWPD officers arrested a 38-year-old Prairie du Sac man at University Hospital Saturday evening after her barricaded himself in a hospital bathroom with drugs and a knife.

News

Fatal crash leaves motorcyclist dead at scene

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Despite life saving measures, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on CTH HH after losing control of the vehicle Saturday evening, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

News

16-year-old passenger in UTV crash succumbs to severe injuries

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A 16-year-old passenger in an Aug. 29 UTV accident succumbed to her injuries Saturday morning, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.

Coronavirus

Record high COVID-19 cases in Dane Co.; UW has 1/2 of them

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
At least half of Saturday’s record-breaking positive COVID-19 cases were UW-Madison students or staff, Public Health of Madison & Dane County announced Sunday.

News

Over 1k customers still without power as storms continue to sweep through southwestern Wisconsin

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Over one thousand Dane and Sauk County customers are out of power Sunday morning after storms swept through the southwestern Wisconsin, according to Alliant Energy and MG&E.