Advertisement

Beloit hosts first ever restaurant week starting Sept. 8

Bites of Beloit features six local restaurants which created special lunch and dinner menus for the week.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit will have its first restaurant week in the area, called Bites of Beloit. The event, which runs from Tuesday, Sept. 8 to Sunday, Sept. 13 features six local restaurants, owned by Geronimo Hospitality.

“I think it kind of comes from other cities having a ’taste of’ their cities,” said Jamie Keraka, general manager at Bessie’s Diner.

Bessie’s Diner is one of the six restaurants participating in Bites of Beloit. Keraka said she hopes people will use the event as a chance to try something new.

“When you haven’t tried somewhere that you’re like, ’Oh I’ve always wanted to go there,’ so now this is the perfect chance to give it a try,” Keraka said.

Restaurants participating in Bites of Beloit will feature two and three-course menus. Customers can choose from different options, all for a fixed price. Depending on the restaurant, the prices range between $12 to $35.

Bessie’s Diner will have a special lunch menu all week. Some other restaurants, including Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar, will also have dinner specials.

“We’re featuring an Apple Crisp a la Mode, it’s a dessert item we don’t normally have on our menu,” assistant manager Calvin Coleman described.

Coleman said he hopes the restaurant will draw more business, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re keeping everyone spread out, We have options for everyone, inside, outside,” he explained.

The event is starting small this year, but Coleman and Keraka both said they want the event to keep growing.

“We want to see the community get involved, see more restaurants participate,” Coleman said.

Keraka added, “Beloit is growing, downtown is growing, so there’s so much opportunity just to walk down there and just see all the different places and try a couple different things.”

For more information on participating restaurants and their menus, click here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 injured in Stoughton motorcycle crash

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Stoughton police are investigating a motorcycle crash that injured two people Sunday night.

News

Appleton teacher makes music video to welcome students back to school

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

Record high COVID-19 cases in Dane Co.; UW has 1/2 of them (2)

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

Bites of Beloit (2)

Updated: 52 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Peace Picnic honoring victims of gun violence

Updated: 52 minutes ago

Local

Picnic for Peace honors victims of gun violence

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
Black Umbrella Global hosted a Picnic for Peace in an effort to bring the community together to end gun violence.

News

Rome PD: Man missing from Adams County found dead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Rome police say a man missing from Adams County was found dead Sunday morning.

News

Appleton teacher makes music video to welcome students back to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
A teacher in Appleton kicked off the new school year in style! Doug Miller made a music video to welcome back his students to virtual school.

News

Two students of Janesville School District test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Janesville School District announced Sunday that two students have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Columbus to find new home for Christopher Columbus statue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The City of Columbus is considering what to do with its controversial statue of Christopher Columbus, the explorer the city is named after.