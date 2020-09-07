Beloit hosts first ever restaurant week starting Sept. 8

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit will have its first restaurant week in the area, called Bites of Beloit. The event, which runs from Tuesday, Sept. 8 to Sunday, Sept. 13 features six local restaurants, owned by Geronimo Hospitality.

“I think it kind of comes from other cities having a ’taste of’ their cities,” said Jamie Keraka, general manager at Bessie’s Diner.

Bessie’s Diner is one of the six restaurants participating in Bites of Beloit. Keraka said she hopes people will use the event as a chance to try something new.

“When you haven’t tried somewhere that you’re like, ’Oh I’ve always wanted to go there,’ so now this is the perfect chance to give it a try,” Keraka said.

Restaurants participating in Bites of Beloit will feature two and three-course menus. Customers can choose from different options, all for a fixed price. Depending on the restaurant, the prices range between $12 to $35.

Bessie’s Diner will have a special lunch menu all week. Some other restaurants, including Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar, will also have dinner specials.

Here's a look at the special lunch menu at Bessie's Diner for Bites of Beloit. @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/4DdgG1L1kJ — Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 (@SanikaBhargaw) September 6, 2020

“We’re featuring an Apple Crisp a la Mode, it’s a dessert item we don’t normally have on our menu,” assistant manager Calvin Coleman described.

Coleman said he hopes the restaurant will draw more business, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re keeping everyone spread out, We have options for everyone, inside, outside,” he explained.

The event is starting small this year, but Coleman and Keraka both said they want the event to keep growing.

“We want to see the community get involved, see more restaurants participate,” Coleman said.

Keraka added, “Beloit is growing, downtown is growing, so there’s so much opportunity just to walk down there and just see all the different places and try a couple different things.”

For more information on participating restaurants and their menus, click here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.