Breaking down decision-making within Public Health

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State, county and city officials in Wisconsin have declared orders for health and safety due to COVID-19.

NBC15 News spoke with a public health official about who makes these decisions and how they’re made.

“We’re trying to make policies for the collective good,” Paula Tran Inzeo, MATCH Group Director with UW Population Health Institute said. “No single decision is made by one person.” “Even though it might be a public health officer or a primary elected official who may be standing behind a statement.”

These decisions have been widely debated by the public, including in the comments section of the NBC15 Facebook page.

A snapshot from the NBC15 Facebook page shows the disagreements between the community on public health (NBC15 News)

“You often need to hold a lot of data and information aside each other in order to make these decisions,” Inzeo said. “There are data analysts, stakeholders, leaders, other agency leaders who are weighing in.”

Inzeo also said Public Health rules are about the bigger picture.

“It spans across not just health, but making sure the places we live work and play make sure we can live up to our full potential, and that we have opportunities to meaningfully engage in the decisions that are made around us,” Inzeo said.

