Bridges Elementary changes routine to allow students to come back to class in-person

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Students at Bridges Elementary in the Sauk Prairie School District are getting used to the ’new normal’ at school. Health check-ins when they walk through the front doors, grabbing a free mask if they need one and following all the signage on the ground to walk through the school.

Sauk Prairie School District has divided their student body of about 2,050 students almost in half. Students with the last name A-K are considered group A and students with the last name L-Z are considered group B. The two groups switch off in-person learning Monday, Wednesday, and Friday then Tuesday and Thursday. The groups switch every week. When students are not in-person they are virtual.

The school district increased the external air fans to filter as much clean air as possible. The fans go on two hours before anyone enters the building and stays on for two hours after the last person leaves. “We know this is an airborne virus,” The superintendent Jeff Wright said. “We want to make sure we are constantly turning over fresh air into the building.”

There are tents set up outside the buildings to have classes outside as much as possible. Wright said that with students virtually learning on the days they are not in-person helps give teachers and students more experience with virtual learning if the district has to pivot to an all-virtual learning option.

More on Sauk Prairie School District’s back-to-school plan click here.

