Brodhead HS to go fully virtual due to COVID-19 outbreak

Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Brodhead High School is moving to full virtual learning for two weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak that followed a student party.

Brodhead School District Superintendent Leonard Lueck said in an email Monday that the party happened last weekend before school started back up.

Several students have tested positive for COVID-19 and it is considered an outbreak by the Green County Health Department, Lueck continued.

The health department confirmed in a news release Monday that seven students have tested positive for the virus.

The department said on Friday, one high school student had tested positive for the coronavirus. The district completed contact tracing and then sent about 25 students home that were considered to be close contacts. Broadhead Schools also sent home several students they were able to identify as being at the student gathering.

The health department continued saying once more students tested positive who were at the party, they identified this incident as an outbreak.

The high school will be moving to full virtual learning from September 8 through September 18. The health department noted the school will be deep cleaned on September 8 and 9 and no students should go to the building.

Superintendent Lueck said the school board will discuss their next steps at their board meeting on September 9.

The department added they will not release the names of the students or staff who have tested positive for the coronavirus to ensure privacy for the individuals and their family.

So far, 304 residents of Green County have tested positive for COVID-19, the department reported.

