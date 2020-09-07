Get your rain gear ready - wet, chilly Tuesday ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Make sure to have an umbrella and jacket and Tuesday’s checklist! Tuesday will be a wet, chilly and breezy day. Wednesday won’t be much nicer either! The end of the work week will be warmer. More rain and storms could impact the start of the weekend, though!

Upcoming Rain Chances (WMTV NBC15)

Labor Day is the unofficial start to fall, and it’s definitely felt like fall today! Temperatures this afternoon are about 5-15 degrees cooler than what they were Sunday afternoon. Despite the clouds, most of the area has stayed dry today. There will be a chance for rain for places north of Madison towards central Wisconsin this afternoon and evening. The better rain chances will likely stay just north of the area. Temperatures will drop back into the 50s by 8 or 9 p.m. this evening. Even though it’s going to be cool, the weather won’t stop any from firing up the grill or taking a walk this evening.

Our rain chances will start increasing overnight, especially for Madison and points south to the WI-IL border. Lows overnight into Tuesday morning will be on either side of 50 degrees. Places north of Madison will likely bottom out in the upper 40s, while Madison and points south will see lows in the lower 50s.

Tuesday is looking like a pretty ugly day weather-wise. Widely scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will likely impact the area for most of the day. There will be some breaks in the rain on Tuesday, but they will likely be short-lived. Temperatures will only warm a few degrees throughout the day, too. High temperatures on Tuesday will only be in the mid 50s. That’s about 20 degrees below average for this time of year. Tuesday will also be a breezy day. Expect a northeast wind at around 15 mph. Wind gusts on Tuesday could be up to 25 mph.

Tuesday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

FUTURE RADAR - Tuesday 8AM

Future Radar Tuesday 8AM (WMTV NBC15)

FUTURE RADAR - Tuesday 12PM

Future Radar - Tuesday 12PM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Tuesday 5PM

Future Radar - Tuesday 5PM (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday. Rain and few rumbles will be likely on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the mid 50s. Widespread rainfall totals Monday night - Wednesday night will likely range from 1-3″+ of rain.

Rainfall Potential Monday Night - Wednesday Night (WMTV NBC15)

By Thursday and Friday, the rain activity will be more isolated to scattered than widespread. The end of the workweek will be warmer, but still well below average for this time of year. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 60s.

Temperatures will warm back into the 70s on Saturday and Sunday. There is a chance storms could impact your weekend, especially early on.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.