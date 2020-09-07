Green Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates stolen boat

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the help of the public in finding a stolen boat.

The 23-foot-long 1985 Sea Ray Cuddy Cabin was stolen from a location in Sylvester Township. Authorities say it was discovered missing on Aug. 13.

Anyone with information on the situation is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (608)328-9400 or Green County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-I-C-CRIME or send the Sheriff’s Office a direct message on Facebook.

