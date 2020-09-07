Advertisement

Green Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates stolen boat

Stolen boat
Stolen boat(Green Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the help of the public in finding a stolen boat.

The Green County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of this 23 foot 1985 Sea Ray Cuddy Cabin. The boat was...

Posted by Green County WI Sheriff's Office on Saturday, September 5, 2020

The 23-foot-long 1985 Sea Ray Cuddy Cabin was stolen from a location in Sylvester Township. Authorities say it was discovered missing on Aug. 13.

Anyone with information on the situation is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (608)328-9400 or Green County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-I-C-CRIME or send the Sheriff’s Office a direct message on Facebook.

