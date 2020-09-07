Advertisement

Janesville PD, Fire rescue man having medical problem on railroad bridge

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(WIBW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who was stranded on a railroad trestle and experiencing a medical problem was rescued early Monday morning.

Officers were sent at 5:30 a.m. to 900 Center Avenue for a welfare check. According to an incident report, police found a 51-year-old man having a medical problem on the railroad trestle bridge crossing the Rock River.

JPD rescued the man with help from the Janesville Fire Department. The man was taken to a local medical facility for treatment, police added.

