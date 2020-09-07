Advertisement

Jelly Belly founder to give away candy factory in nationwide treasure hunt

David Klein, affectionately known as The Candyman, is excited to announce his worldwide treasure hunt.
David Klein, affectionately known as The Candyman, is excited to announce his worldwide treasure hunt.(Tricky Treasures via WBTV)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (WBTV) - The founder of The Jelly Belly jelly beans is giving away one of his candy factories as part of a nationwide treasure hunt.

In a press release, it was revealed that Gold Tickets are being hidden nationwide for anyone to find.

David Klein, the founder of The Jelly Belly jelly beans and Tricky Treasures, is getting ready to retire, but first, he’s going to give back to everyone who loves the candy industry like he does.

Klein, also known as The Candyman, is announcing his treasure hunt as he and his partner have started going across America hiding gold-style tickets in the form of necklaces in places they come across with an interesting story.

The press release, provided through Tricky Treasures, says plans are to have multiple treasure hunts for these gold tickets in each state.

You can join one of their treasure hunts which are launching right now at www.TheGoldTicket.com.

Anyone who joins at least one treasure hunt will be eligible to search for the ultimate treasure, the key to one of Klein’s candy factories and an all-expenses paid trip and education to a candy-making university.

Klein will add this treasure hunt after all the states have had a chance to play.

Each treasure hunt is valued at $5,000 and cost is $49.99 to enter a hunt. Each treasure hunt has a strict limit of 1000 participants, no exceptions.

“With The Gold Ticket Treasure hunt, our goal is to get people out and about with their families. Grandma and Grandpa can even join with the kids and grandkids,” said David Klein. “Take videos of your treasure hunt experiences for possible inclusion in our upcoming series.”

All interested are reminded to join a treasure hunt and sign up for the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/thegoldticket for more information.

Copyright 2020 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

2 tropical storms, Paulette and Rene, form in the Atlantic

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with modest strengthening expected over the next few days.

Local

Man allegedly falls asleep, loses control of his car and hits a power pole

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A man allegedly fell asleep, lost control of his car and hit a power pole early Sunday morning.

News

Health Department breaks down COVID-19 decision making

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

No new deaths related to COVID-19 in Wisconsin

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

Beloit reminds residents of yard sign violations

Updated: 33 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Democratic VP candidate Harris, VP Pence visit WI

Updated: 33 minutes ago

Education

Brodhead HS to go fully virtual due to COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Brodhead High School is moving to full virtual learning after a student party resulted in a COVID-19 outbreak.

National Politics

Trump, Biden spar over economy, workers in Labor Day blitz

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Both campaigns see Wisconsin as a prize that could be pivotal. Trump’s narrow win in Wisconsin in 2016 helped to send him to the White House.

National

Authorities: Gunman sought after Ga. deputy shot; vest saved him

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday the 29-year-old suspect fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney from inside his vehicle.

Local

Janesville PD, Fire rescue man having medical problem on railroad bridge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A man who was stranded on a railroad trestle and experiencing a medical problem was rescued early Monday morning.