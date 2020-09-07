Advertisement

Man allegedly falls asleep, loses control of his car and hits a power pole

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
BROOKLYN, Wis. (WMTV) - A man allegedly fell asleep, lost control of his car and hit a power pole early Sunday morning.

According to a news release, 27-year-old William R. Romanski was driving westbound on County Highway C when he allegedly fell asleep and lost control of his car. Deputies say Romanski crossed the center line of the road, entered the south shoulder and over corrected. He then left the roadway to a north ditch and hit a power pole.

Romanski told deputies that he was injured, but declined emergency services. Monticello Police Department and the Green County Sheriff’s Office both responded to the crash. Deputies noted that he was wearing his seat belt.

They continued saying the car had severe damage, but the airbags did not deploy. The car was later towed from the scene and Alliant Energy came to repair the pole.

Deputies cited Romanski with driver transport open intoxicants, failure to maintain control of his vehicle and failure to notify law enforcement of a crash. They also cited him with hit and run property adjacent to highway.

He was released from custody pending court, they added.

