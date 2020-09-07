MPD investigates early morning residential burglary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an early morning residential burglary that occurred on the 1100 block of Tumalo Trail Monday morning.

Police were dispatched around 3:45 a.m. after an SUV, handbag and car keys were stolen from the home.

The victim believes the garage from which the SUV was stolen may have been left open, police say.

