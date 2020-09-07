Advertisement

MPD: Woman found injured in her apartment now in critical condition

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman who was found injured in her apartment Monday morning is now in critical condition at a local hospital.

MPD said they responded to a welfare check at 8:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Greenway Cross and found a 55-year-old woman injured in her apartment.

According to an incident report, officials took her to a local hospital for surgery and she is in critical condition.

MPD noted this is an open investigation. They did not say if there were any suspects in this case.

