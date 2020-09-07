MPD: Woman found injured in her apartment now in critical condition

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman who was found injured in her apartment Monday morning is now in critical condition at a local hospital.

MPD said they responded to a welfare check at 8:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Greenway Cross and found a 55-year-old woman injured in her apartment.

According to an incident report, officials took her to a local hospital for surgery and she is in critical condition.

MPD noted this is an open investigation. They did not say if there were any suspects in this case.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.