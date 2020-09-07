Advertisement

Picnic for Peace honors victims of gun violence

Black Umbrella Global hosted the picnic in an effort to bring the community together to end gun violence.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Black Umbrella Global hosted a Picnic for Peace Sunday at Demetral Park.

The group, which brings together activists to promote equality for communities of color, said the event was in honor of victims of recent gun violence in Madison, including 11-year-old Anisa Scott, who died after being shot in a car. She was not the target.

Organizers said they wanted people to enjoy the event and come together - the picnic included free food, music and local artists. However, it was also a reminder that the community has to work together to keep everyone safe.

“It’s a lot of violence, gun violence been going on. We’re trying to bring a stop to gun violence and try to get the community to come together, we’re trying to start policing ourselves, governing ourselves and protecting ourselves,” said one organizer who goes by KG The Voice.

Black Umbrella Global told NBC15 they plan to continue hosting events like this in the coming months, focused on building unity among communities of color in Madison.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 injured in Stoughton motorcycle crash

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Stoughton police are investigating a motorcycle crash that injured two people Sunday night.

Local

Beloit hosts first ever restaurant week starting Sept. 8

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
Bites of Beloit, the city's first restaurant week, features six local restaurants which created special lunch and dinner menus for the week.

News

Appleton teacher makes music video to welcome students back to school

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

Record high COVID-19 cases in Dane Co.; UW has 1/2 of them (2)

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

Bites of Beloit (2)

Updated: 52 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Peace Picnic honoring victims of gun violence

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

Rome PD: Man missing from Adams County found dead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Rome police say a man missing from Adams County was found dead Sunday morning.

News

Appleton teacher makes music video to welcome students back to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
A teacher in Appleton kicked off the new school year in style! Doug Miller made a music video to welcome back his students to virtual school.

News

Two students of Janesville School District test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Janesville School District announced Sunday that two students have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Columbus to find new home for Christopher Columbus statue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The City of Columbus is considering what to do with its controversial statue of Christopher Columbus, the explorer the city is named after.