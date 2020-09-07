Picnic for Peace honors victims of gun violence

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Black Umbrella Global hosted a Picnic for Peace Sunday at Demetral Park.

The group, which brings together activists to promote equality for communities of color, said the event was in honor of victims of recent gun violence in Madison, including 11-year-old Anisa Scott, who died after being shot in a car. She was not the target.

Organizers said they wanted people to enjoy the event and come together - the picnic included free food, music and local artists. However, it was also a reminder that the community has to work together to keep everyone safe.

“It’s a lot of violence, gun violence been going on. We’re trying to bring a stop to gun violence and try to get the community to come together, we’re trying to start policing ourselves, governing ourselves and protecting ourselves,” said one organizer who goes by KG The Voice.

Black Umbrella Global told NBC15 they plan to continue hosting events like this in the coming months, focused on building unity among communities of color in Madison.

