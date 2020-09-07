Rome PD: Man missing from Adams County found dead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rome police say a man missing from Adams County was found dead Sunday morning.

65-year-old Dale Mark Larson went for a bike ride Friday, Aug. 28 and never returned home.

According to a release, an extensive multi-day search was conducted, but Larson was not found.

Wings of Hope continued to search throughout the week, and found Larson dead in a heavily wooded area near the Wood County and Adams County line east of County Highway Z Sunday morning.

No further information is being released at this time.

