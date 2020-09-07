Advertisement

Rome PD: Man missing from Adams County found dead

Dale Larson was last seen Friday afternoon near his home in Nekoosa.
Dale Larson was last seen Friday afternoon near his home in Nekoosa.(WSAW)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rome police say a man missing from Adams County was found dead Sunday morning.

65-year-old Dale Mark Larson went for a bike ride Friday, Aug. 28 and never returned home.

According to a release, an extensive multi-day search was conducted, but Larson was not found.

Wings of Hope continued to search throughout the week, and found Larson dead in a heavily wooded area near the Wood County and Adams County line east of County Highway Z Sunday morning.

No further information is being released at this time.

