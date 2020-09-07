State Street Brats announces temporary closure

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State Street Brats, a popular sports bar and restaurant located in downtown Madison, announced Sunday it will be temporarily closed “to prioritize the safety of customers, employees and the community.”

In an Instagram post, the bar issued the following statement:

This announcement comes as Dane County reached a record-setting single-day high of positive coronavirus cases Saturday, with at least half of those cases being UW-Madison staff and students according to Public Health of Madison & Dane County.

State Street Brats is a popular watering hole specifically among the UW community.

