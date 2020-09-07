Advertisement

State Street Brats announces temporary closure

“To prioritize the safety of our customers, employees and community, we will be closed until further notice,” the bar posted on Instagram
(NBC15)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State Street Brats, a popular sports bar and restaurant located in downtown Madison, announced Sunday it will be temporarily closed “to prioritize the safety of customers, employees and the community.”

In an Instagram post, the bar issued the following statement:

This announcement comes as Dane County reached a record-setting single-day high of positive coronavirus cases Saturday, with at least half of those cases being UW-Madison staff and students according to Public Health of Madison & Dane County.

State Street Brats is a popular watering hole specifically among the UW community.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

