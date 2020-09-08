Advertisement

14-year-old uses wish from Make-a-Wish to raise money for childhood cancer research

Lucas Nelson (Make-A-Wish)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) - A 14-year-old with cancer has chosen to use his wish from Make-a-Wish to raise funds for childhood cancer research.

Lucas Nelson currently has large B-cell lymphoma and has designed a cancer survivor-style t-shirt and a hat that will be available online, according to a news release. The donations will be donated to the UW Kids Cancer Fund.

Lucas said one of the reasons he designed the shirts is because he is currently a patient with cancer and goes to the American Family Children’s Hospital. He also wants to support other children.

“But the main reason is because I don’t want any other kids and families to go through the journey that I have taken to become cancer free,” Lucas said. “I want them to have an easier and less painful time fighting cancer and that’s what the proceeds of this fundraiser will go toward achieving. Thank you all for your support!”

The t-shirts are available in two colors, and the hats will also be on sale until September 30. Lucas said he hopes to raise over $5,000 in donations.

The foundation also noted that September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and that Lucas' timing “couldn’t be more appropriate.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

