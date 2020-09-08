About 2/3 of recent positive COVID-19 cases in Grant Co. were people age 18-27

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - About two-thirds of the COVID-19 cases in Grant County reported in the past two weeks were among 18-27 years old.

The Grant County Emergency Operations Center reported Tuesday that in the two weeks, 67% of the positive COVID-19 tests were from people ages 18-27 and 4% of the new cases have been people under 18 years old.

According to a news release, the surge in cases coincides with the return of students to the university, technical college and K-12 schools.

The center also noted that an increase in COVID-19 cases is occurring since the university and other local health care providers are using antigen testing.

There were 40 probable cases reported in Grant County as of Tuesday morning. Director/Health Officer for the Grant County Health Department Jeff Kindrai said paying attention to probable cases will be more important moving forward, but did not specify why.

The department explained that probable cases are those that meet clinical criteria and epidemiological evidence, but have no confirmation of the virus on a laboratory test or having a presumptive lab evidence, like an antigen test.

Kindrai continued saying the rise of cases for younger people may result in students being isolated and quarantined, with the exact number changing by the hour. He added that each school in the county will be monitored and decisions to switch formats will be made on a case-by-case basis after consulting with the health department.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.