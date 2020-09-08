Advertisement

Bills sign ex-Packers receiver Kumerow to practice squad

Green Bay Packers' Jake Kumerow runs during NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers' loss in Green Bay is the Buffalo Bills' gain after signing receiver Jake Kumerow to their practice squad, three days after he was cut by the Packers.

The Packers' decision to cut Kumerow was considered one of their biggest surprises in establishing their 53-player roster on Saturday.

And it came on the heels of Rodgers calling Kumerow “super reliable” while discussing Green Bay’s receivers in a Zoom session.

