Brodhead High School starts two weeks of online learning after student outbreak

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Students at Brodhead High School will start virtually learning on Tuesday, after at least seven students at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

Brodhead School District Superintendent Leonard Lueck confirmed to NBC15 that a party before school started led to several students getting infected.

Green County Public Health is identifying this as an outbreak. It shared that last Friday, one students had tested positive for COVID-19 and 25 students were sent home that had come in close contact with that person as well as those who were at the party. Since then, more students have tested positive.

Brodhead High School will move to online learning starting Tuesday and continue for at least two weeks, until Sept. 18.

Tuesday and Wednesday, school officials shared that the high school will be deep cleaned. Wednesday, the Brodhead School Board will also meet to discuss next steps.

This is part of the statement released by Green County Public Health and the Brodhead School District Monday night:

Green County Public Health today is reporting that seven students of Brodhead High School have tested positive for COVID-19. “Last week the Brodhead School District was made aware of a student gathering that occurred the weekend before school started. As of last Friday, one High School student had tested positive for COVID -19. The District completed contact tracing and sent home approximately 25 students that were considered to be close contacts at school. The District was also able to identify several students that had been in attendance at the student gathering and these students were sent home as well. Since that time, several more students that were in attendance at the student gathering have tested positive and the Green County Public Health has identified this now as an outbreak. Through communications with Green County Public Health the School District has made the difficult decision to move the High School only to full virtual learning for two weeks, (Sept 8-18). The High School will be deep cleaned September 8 and 9 and no students should report to the building. The School Board will be discussing their next steps at the September 9th board meeting.” said Leonard Lueck, Brodhead School District Superintendent. “The Green County Public Health Department is working with Brodhead School District leadership and staff to conduct a thorough investigation to track, trace, and contain the virus,” said RoAnn Warden, Health Officer. “We want to assure the community, students and staff of Brodhead High School, and their family members that extra steps are being taken to protect students and staff to minimize the spread of COVID-19. These extra safety precautions include moving the Brodhead High School to full virtual learning for the next two weeks.”

