Brodhead High School starts two weeks of online learning after student outbreak

Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Students at Brodhead High School will start virtually learning on Tuesday, after at least seven students at the school tested positive for COVID-19.
Brodhead School District Superintendent Leonard Lueck confirmed to NBC15 that a party before school started led to several students getting infected.
Green County Public Health is identifying this as an outbreak. It shared that last Friday, one students had tested positive for COVID-19 and 25 students were sent home that had come in close contact with that person as well as those who were at the party. Since then, more students have tested positive.
Brodhead High School will move to online learning starting Tuesday and continue for at least two weeks, until Sept. 18.
Tuesday and Wednesday, school officials shared that the high school will be deep cleaned. Wednesday, the Brodhead School Board will also meet to discuss next steps.
This is part of the statement released by Green County Public Health and the Brodhead School District Monday night:
As students with disabilities head back to class, interim director of UW-Whitewater's Center for Students with Disabilities said while she recognizes potential challenges, she hopes there are also opportunities.