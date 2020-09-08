City of Beloit reminds residents about political yard sign rules

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The city released a reminder to residents that there are rules in place around political yard signs to protect “community aesthetics and promote traffic safety.”

The sign cannot be any bigger than 32 square feet and needs to be placed at least 10 feet from property lines. There also can not be signs on public property within 100 feet of a polling place on Election Day.

If residents do not follow the rules, unlawful signs may be confiscated and a citation may be issued.

The city has reported one attempted arson of a political sign and the investigation is still considered active.

A detective at the Beloit Police Department is investigating.

