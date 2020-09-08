Advertisement

COVID-19 cases for UW- Madison students living off campus rising

Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as the tree foliage begins to take on a golden hue during autumn on Nov. 3, 2016. At top, red and white banners featuring an iconic W and the phrase &amp;quot;All Ways Forward&amp;quot; adorn the exterior columns of Bascom Hall. (Photo by Jeff Miler/UW-Madison)
Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as the tree foliage begins to take on a golden hue during autumn on Nov. 3, 2016. At top, red and white banners featuring an iconic W and the phrase &amp;quot;All Ways Forward&amp;quot; adorn the exterior columns of Bascom Hall. (Photo by Jeff Miler/UW-Madison)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison officials reported Tuesday that the best data they currently have shows COVID-19 cases for those living off campus is rising.

A spokesperson for the university said in an email that data showed that the spread is due to social interactions, not academic interactions.

The university clarified that they are not switching to all virtual learning and there is no single number or threshold that will trigger a next step. The university said campus leadership will continue to make decisions on a number of metrics, including the number of new positive cases and the positive test rate. There will be significant steps for in-person classes like social distancing in all classrooms and enforcing the use of face masks and other PPE.

The spokesperson continued, saying enforcement of university and public health guidelines will be enforced by house fellows and Residence Life Coordinators for those in university housing. In other campus facilities, university employees who are in charge of those spaces will take responsibility for enforcement, with help from the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards.

The staff at the OSCCS are also visiting the off-campus neighborhoods to talk to students about the health requirement’s, the spokesperson noted.

Students, faculty, staff and anyone from the general public who want to report public health concerns can report them on the student conduct office website.

