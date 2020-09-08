Advertisement

Faith rewarded: Ex-DII receiver Taylor makes Packers’ roster

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Malik Taylor works out prior to an NFL football preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore. Taylor never lost confidence he could find a home in the NFL, even as a Division II player who spent much of his senior season injured. Taylor’s faith has been rewarded. The 2019 undrafted free agent from Ferris State survived the Packers’ final round of cuts and is on the 53-man roster for their season opener Sunday at Minnesota. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Malik Taylor works out prior to an NFL football preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore. Taylor never lost confidence he could find a home in the NFL, even as a Division II player who spent much of his senior season injured. Taylor's faith has been rewarded. The 2019 undrafted free agent from Ferris State survived the Packers' final round of cuts and is on the 53-man roster for their season opener Sunday at Minnesota. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers receiver Malik Taylor never lost confidence he could find a home in the NFL even as a Division II player struggling with a hamstring injury his senior year.

Taylor’s faith has paid off.

The 2019 undrafted free agent from Ferris State survived the Packers’ final round of cuts and is on the 53-man roster for their season opener Sunday at Minnesota.

Taylor joins Cleveland Browns cornerback Tavierre Thomas and Miami Dolphins defensive end Zach Sieler as former Ferris State players on NFL rosters this season. 

