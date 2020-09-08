Advertisement

Fight hunger in Southern Wisconsin by going orange

On Thursday, September 10, you can help us reach our goal of 3,500 photos
The 2020 goal is 3,500 photos which would provide a total of 70,000 meals for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.
By Katie Rousonelos
Sep. 8, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -September is Hunger Action Month, and it has a larger meaning this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New numbers from Feeding America predicts the number of food insecure people in southern Wisconsin is up 61 percent since the virus began spreading in the United States.

“Go Orange Day” is Thursday, September 10. People can help those struggling with hunger in a simple way by wearing orange and taking a selfie, Zoom-screen capture, or physically-distanced photo.

Orange is the symbolic color of hunger.

The goal this year is 3,500 photos which would provide a total of 70,000 meals for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

Here’s How it Works

  • Take a photo of yourself, or as group (physically-distanced) wearing orange
  • Post your photos on NBC15′s Facebook Page, Instagram, WMTV News App, or website.
  • Use #Orange4SHFB
  • Sponsors will provide 20 meals per photo

Since the first “Go Orange Day” in 2012, the campaign has raised 490,000 meals.

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin serves 16 counties. They say one in eight people will face hunger due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 sponsors for “Go Orange Day” include: Answer Force, The Little Potato Company, Total Administrative Services Corporation (TASC), Quartz, and Emmy Roth Cheese.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

