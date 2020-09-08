Fight hunger in Southern Wisconsin by going orange

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -September is Hunger Action Month, and it has a larger meaning this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New numbers from Feeding America predicts the number of food insecure people in southern Wisconsin is up 61 percent since the virus began spreading in the United States.

“Go Orange Day” is Thursday, September 10. People can help those struggling with hunger in a simple way by wearing orange and taking a selfie, Zoom-screen capture, or physically-distanced photo.

Orange is the symbolic color of hunger.

The goal this year is 3,500 photos which would provide a total of 70,000 meals for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

Here’s How it Works

Take a photo of yourself, or as group (physically-distanced) wearing orange

Post your photos on NBC15′s Facebook Page Instagram , WMTV News App, or website

Use #Orange4SHFB

Sponsors will provide 20 meals per photo

Since the first “Go Orange Day” in 2012, the campaign has raised 490,000 meals.

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin serves 16 counties. They say one in eight people will face hunger due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 sponsors for “Go Orange Day” include: Answer Force, The Little Potato Company, Total Administrative Services Corporation (TASC), Quartz, and Emmy Roth Cheese.

