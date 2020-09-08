FIRST ALERT: On and off rain showers continue through Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Keep your rain gear and a jacket handy! It’s been a wet, chilly day, so far. On and off rain showers will likely continue this afternoon and evening. It looks like a steady band of showers has developed over the northwestern corner of the area. Places northwest of Madison will likely have the best chance of rain moving forward. Temperatures this afternoon are well below average for this time of year. At 2 p.m., temperatures range from the upper 40s towards central Wisconsin to the mid 50s near the WI-IL border. Record temperatures are possible this afternoon. As of 2 p.m., the high temperature in Madison today has been 55 degrees. If this is the official high, which will be confirmed by the National Weather Service, 55 degrees would break the record for the coolest high temperature on record for September 8.

More rain is likely overnight into Wednesday morning. Tonight will be chilly. Lows will range from the mid 40s towards central Wisconsin to near 50 degrees along the WI-IL border.

Wednesday will be a carbon copy of today. It’s going to be cloudy, chilly and breezy. Plus, it’s going to be wet at times. Rain is likely on Wednesday. Additional rainfall totals through Wednesday night will likely be less than an inch for most of the area. The forecast high for Madison on Wednesday is 55 degrees. This would break the record for the coolest high temperature recorded on September 9th. The current record is 57 degrees (1917). The average high for this time of year is 75 degrees.

By the end of the workweek, expect less clouds and rain and warmer weather. Highs on Thursday will be near or just above 60 degrees. Friday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

The warming trend will continue into the upcoming weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near or just above 70 degrees. We’ll have to keep an eye on Saturday’s rain chances because they continue to increase.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.