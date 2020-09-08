Advertisement

Fitzgerald, Vos urge Big Ten to kick off football season

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s top two Republicans added their name to an open letter by a Michigan lawmaker that urges Big Ten officials to reconsider their decision to cancel the fall football season.

The letter, written by Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, argues that by not going ahead with its season the students long-term academic and professional careers are being put at risk.

“These athletes are losing a vital part of student life and are becoming less marketable to future employers with each passing week,” Chatfield (R-Levering) wrote.

In his letter, Chatfield also points to the millions of dollars that are being lost by not playing the season on time, saying that’s money that supports students' scholarships.

It goes on to argue that the Big Ten has set up health and safety protocols the signers believe are second-to-none, with enhanced testing procedures and updated quarantine policies, and asks the commissioners to give coaches and players “a chance to make them work.”

“All of that unprecedented planning and teamwork was an unmitigated success, and yet somehow the conference has decided to cast it aside anyway,” Chatfield wrote.

In all, ten Republican lawmakers, all of whom hold the Speaker or Leader titles in their respective legislatures, signed onto the letter.

After initially pulling the plug on fall sports on August 11, Big Ten officials have reportedly met to consider trying to squeeze in at least part of the season. It had previously scratched all non-conference games.

It comes a day after the chancellor of University of Wisconsin- Madison is directing students to restrict in-person interactions and limit movement for only essential activities for two weeks to stem a potential campus-wide outbreak.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Football

Reports: Big Ten may try to play football this fall after all

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Multiple reports Friday morning indicate Big Ten officials may be having second thoughts about scrubbing the fall football season and potentially waiting until the new year before a ball is ever snapped.

Sports

Big Ten announces that the fall season is postponed

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT
|
By George Balekji and Jackson Danbeck
The Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday that the fall season is officially postponed, saying that the league is now evaluating the possibility of teams playing in the spring.

News

Report: Big Ten, Pac-12 to cancel fall seasons Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:10 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The decision has reportedly been made, sportscaster Dan Patrick reports.

Local

Alvarez: “we are preparing for the reality that it will not be appropriate for thousands of fans to gather”

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:19 AM CDT
The Badgers are preparing for a football season without fans

Latest News

College

WIAC cancels fall conference seasons, championships

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference is cancelling its conference seasons and championships in five fall sports and moving two others to the spring.

Badgers

UW Athletics braces of $100M shortfall in budget

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
University of Wisconsin Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez gave Badger fans and the community a hint to the cost of the coronavirus pandemic to his program: $100,000,000.

College

Darner out as men's hoops coach at Green Bay after 5 years

Updated: May. 18, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Linc Darner is out as the men's basketball coach at Green Bay after posting winning records in four of his five seasons.

College

UW won't seek eligibility for seniors whose seasons were lost to coronavirus

Updated: Apr. 9, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
On Thursday, UW Athletics declared it would not pursue the eligibility waivers needed that would have let its senior student athletes come back for full, final season.

Football

Badgers' Benzschawel sidelined for good by injury

Updated: Feb. 24, 2020 at 3:51 PM CST
|
By Nick Viviani
Wisconsin Badgers' junior Luke Benzschawel's playing days at Camp Randall Stadium are done. The tight end took to Twitter on Monday to announce "the time has come for me to step away from the game."

Football

Barry Alvarez to receive Lifetime award from WI Athletic Hall of Fame

Updated: Feb. 18, 2020 at 9:59 AM CST
|
By Nick Viviani
Former University of Wisconsin football head coach Barry Alvarez will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame.