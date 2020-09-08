Advertisement

Flu shots are even more important for children

(KKTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While there is no COVID-19 vaccine yet, flu shot season is upon us again and the staff at UW Health want to remind everyone how important it is for them to get that vaccine.

“We are encouraging parents to schedule their child’s influenza vaccine visit as soon as possible, ideally before the end of October, to provide the best and earliest protection,” Pediatrician and Immunization Program medical director at UW Health James Conway, MD, said.

Even with social distancing and virtual schooling, the flu can still spread and have serious consequences for children 6-17 years-old, health officials explain.

UW Health adds as work on a true COVID-19 vaccine continues, the standard influenza vaccine has been proven to prevent infection, reduce the severity of the virus, and reduce both the rates of hospitalization and death.

Health officials also threw in a reminder that last year’s flu season was a particularly rough one. Its figures showed that through February 23, 2020, the health system recorded 821 cases of pediatric flu, more than ten times the number reported in the same period last year (76).

