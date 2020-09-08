Madison’s new Civilian Oversight Board seeks diverse applicants

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s new Civilian Oversight Board for the Madison Police Department is starting to take shape. The Common Council is calling for nominations for four seats on the board.

“We want to make sure that we have under represented groups, marginalized groups a part of this,” said District 7 Alder Donna Moreland. Moreland was one of three alders who sponsored the ordinance creating the Civilian Oversight Board as well as an Independent Police Monitor.

The Common Council approved the Civilian Oversight Board on Sept. 1. They want the board to be racially and gender-diverse, and they are looking for people with experience on issues like homelessness and mental health.

“That’s the population that we feel have been most vulnerable in its interactions with the police department,” Moreland explained.

The board will have 11 voting members and two alternates. The Common Council also invited several community organizations to submit nominations, including Freedom Inc., Urban Triage and the Outreach LGBTQ+ Community Center. Other organizations include the NAACP of Dane County, UNIDOS, YWCA, JustDane and Community Response Team.

There are some restrictions on who can be on the board. Members cannot be a current or former MPD employee, cannot be an immediate family member of a current or former MPD employee and cannot have worked as a law enforcement officer in Wisconsin in the last 10 years.

Explaining the rationale behind those restrictions, Moreland said, “It’s not a good practice to have family members in positions where there is oversight or where they can make recommendations because it’s not as unbiased as it should be.”

The Civilian Oversight Board’s primary role will be to make recommendations to the Police and Fire Commission, requesting further investigation or action or more information after an investigation is complete.

“There is no disciplinary authority, can’t fire the police chief,” Moreland explained.

According to University of Minnesota Sociology Professor Michelle Phelps, that lack of authority can be a problem.

“Those recommendations are not binding, right, so police discipline is often still left to the police department,” Phelps explained.

In Minneapolis, Phelps has seen several versions of a civilian review board, all with similar constraints.

“Each iteration of them still seems to lack the kind of authority that ultimately drives the reforms in the first place,” she described.

Phelps said to be more effective, civilian oversight boards need to have the ability to make real change in the policies and procedures of the police departments they oversee.

“The boards need to be sort of formalized paid positions that have an administrative role in the disciplining of individual officers, so they have the ability not just to make recommendations, but the ability to actually discipline officers,” Phelps explained.

Common Council members told NBC15 that members of Madison’s Civilian Oversight Board will receive a monthly stipend of $100.

Moreland admits adjustments might be necessary as the oversight board moves forward, but she is confident the Common Council has done its best to create a plan for success.

“We’re hopeful that the Office of the independent monitor, the police department, the PFC, the Civilian Oversight Board, will all see the benefit of this and work together to make sure that all citizens of Madison are protected and have the same experience in their interactions with the police department,” she said.

People can submit applications for a seat on the board until Wednesday, Sept. 16. The application can be found on the Common Council’s website.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.