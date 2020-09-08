Advertisement

Milwaukee officer pleads not guilty to reckless homicide

Michael Mattioli, on the right (Source: FOX6)
Michael Mattioli, on the right (Source: FOX6)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A suspended Milwaukee police officer has pleaded not guilty to reckless homicide in the death of a man during a fight at the off-duty officer’s home in April.

Michael Mattioli entered the plea during an arraignment held virtually Tuesday in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

The 32-year-old officer is accused of using a chokehold on Joel Acevedo during the fight causing his death six days later.

Defense attorney Michael Hart says Mattioli will argue self-defense. 

