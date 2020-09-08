MPD: Suspect allegedly shows gun to steal money from 7-Eleven

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man allegedly stole money while showing a gun early Tuesday morning at a 7-Eleven store.

A man wearing a dark jacket and a white cap walked in around 5:15 a.m. to the store on the 2200 block of South Park Street and showed a handgun, according to an incident report.

MPD continued saying then the man demanded money. He fled the scene, possibly in a car, with an undisclosed amount of money.

MPD said the investigation is still ongoing. They did not give any details on how the suspect got the money, who gave it to him or a description of the possible car.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.