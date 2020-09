NBC Sunday Football Kicks off on Thursday!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In 2020, everyone is ready for some football. Luckily, NBC15 and NBC Sports has you covered.

Sunday Night Football begins with the Thursday night kickoff game between the Super Bowl LIV champion Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans - featuring former Badger JJ Watt - on Thursday, September 10th. An important programming note—NBC15 News at 6 will not air due to NBC’s Kick Off special. But, we’ll be here for NBC15 News at 10, after the game.

Here is the list of Sunday Night Football games on NBC15 including 3 Packers games:

Kickoff – September 10: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

Week 1 – September 13: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 2 – September 20: New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 3 – September 27: Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 4 – October 4: Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 5 – October 11: Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 6 – October 18: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 7 – October 25: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 8 – November 1: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 9 – November 8: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10 – November 15: Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots

Week 11 – November 22: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Thanksgiving – November 26: Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 12 – November 29: Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 13 – December 6: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 14: December 13: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 15: December 20: San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 16: December 27: Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

