Packers to host virtual rally, Kickoff Weekends for fans from home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This football season may look different than in past years, but the Green Bay Packers are still set to host a Kickoff Weekend and pre-season rally that fans can enjoy from the comfort of home.

The Packers announced Tuesday that Festival Food will present a free virtual pep rally at 6 p.m. this Saturday. Fans can visit the Packers website, Twitter and Facebook accounts to find the rally.

A news release from the team said the Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy will participate in a Q and A with the radio voice of the Packers, Wayne Larrivee. The spokesman for the team continued saying team alumnus Charles Woodson will also attend the rally and share his thoughts on Sunday’s game against Minnesota.

Fans who join the rally can enter a sweepstakes to win autographed Packers items, Pro Shop gift card and more.

According to a separate news release Tuesday, a one-of-a-kind variety show will debut at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 and will be hosted by ESPN anchor John Anderson.

The show will feature Packers players, alumni, and celebrity fans. So far, the list of guests include Brett Favre, Mark Chmura and Frank Winters. A spokesman from the team said Larry the Cable Guy and Lil Wayne will be featured as celebrity fans.

A musical performance by Barns Courtney will also take place on the show.

The team will also offer a 2020 Kickoff Weekend Sweepstakes where one winner will receive an autographed Brett Favre football, $200 Pro Shop gift card and a variety of Packers items.

Fans can check their local listings or the packers website to find what time and TV network affiliate station will air the show.

