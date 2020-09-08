Advertisement

COVID-19 percent-positive soars as testing plummets, but not new cases

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The percentage of COVID-19 tests that came back positive reached new heights Tuesday as the number of tests recorded dropped to one of the lowest points in recent weeks, but the number of ones that were positive increased since yesterday.

The Dept. of Health Services' latest report showed 717 new confirmed cases, which is lower than the seven-day rolling average of 842 cases per day.

With only 4,083 total tests tallied, however, the percent-positive shot to 17.6 percent, the highest number recorded in a single day. That also increased the seven-day rolling average percentage of positive cases by more than a percentage point to its own record high of 11.3 percent.

Dept. of Health Services COVID-19 report for Sept. 8, 2020
Dept. of Health Services COVID-19 report for Sept. 8, 2020(Dept. of Health Services)

No more deaths were recorded Tuesday and the total number of people who have died from complications related to coronavirus remained at 1,168, DHS figures show.

With the latest increase in cases, 82,477 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the pandemic began. In all, more than 1.3 million people have been tested, its report showed.

