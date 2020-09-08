Advertisement

Police investigate attempted armed robbery of BP Gas Station

The clerk refused the suspect’s demands and he left on foot
(KOSA)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery incident that occurred at a BP Gas Station Tuesday morning.

According to an incident report release by MPD, a male wearing a dark jacket and winter hat displayed a handgun when he entered the gas station on the 700 block of E. Washington Avenue and demanded money and cigarettes from the clerk.

The clerk refused the man’s demands and he left on foot.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

