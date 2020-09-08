Advertisement

Rock Co. Health Dept. warns COVID-19 found in multiple schools

"There is no evidence at this time to suggest that any of these cases were obtained in the schools."
Coronavirus and schools
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock Co. health officials are alerting the community that some people linked to area schools have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Rock Co. Health Dept. did not release too many details about the cases, only saying that multiple schools were affected. It did not name the schools, nor did it say if the people tested were students, teachers, administrators, or staff.

The health department explained it would not provide details about the infected persons, with whom they have been in contact, nor any classroom information in order to protect their privacy. It added that the decision to name the schools would be up to their respective districts.

The districts will also be the bodies that decide whether or not individual schools will need to be closed, the health department continued, noting that its health officials will provide guidance for that decision and for how to clean the school effectively.

Brodhead goes virtual

Earlier Tuesday, news broke that Brodhead High School would go virtual for two weeks after seven students there tested positive for COVID-19.

Brodhead School District Superintendent Leonard Lueck confirmed to NBC15 that a party before school started led to several students getting infected.

Green County Public Health is identifying this as an outbreak. While Green County’s health department is taking the lead on this, Brodhead straddles both it and Rock Co.

Not infected at school

Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval did note, in all cases, they suspect that the individual contracted the virus outside the classroom.

“There is no evidence at this time to suggest that any of these cases were obtained in the schools,” she said.

The Health Dept. stated parents of students that were in spaces with one of the people who tested positive may get a letter from the district letting them know their child may have been exposed. The letter will also say if the student was considered to be in “close contact” with that person and if health officials believe they are at a high risk of contracting COVID-19. It defined “close contact” as someone within six feet for a total of 15 minutes or more.

Students who were not in close contact and are not showing symptoms of being infected will not be required to quarantine themselves.

“If you live with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, you should quarantine for 14 days and get tested 3-5 days after contact with the positive person or if symptoms appear sooner,” Public Health Supervisor Lori Soderberg said.

The health department concluded by reminding residents that situations like this show coronavirus still exists in the community and urging them to wear masks and properly social distance themselves from others.

