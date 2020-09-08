Shots fired, burglary reports skyrocketing this year, MPD numbers show

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of shots fired calls and burglary reports in Madison last month again outpaced the previous year, leaving the year-to-date total towering over this point in 2019, new crime statistics show.

The Madison Police Dept. released some of its August crime statistics Tuesday morning. Its figures show officers responded to 33 reports of gunfire across the city last month. For perspective, that’s a third of the number of calls at this point last year. Last August, there were 23 shots fired calls all month and 19 in August 2018.

Going into September of this year, MPD has received 176 shots fired calls.

MPD reports, there were six shootings in August and nine people were struck by gunfire in those incidents, including the killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott who was shot while riding in a car and died two days later.

BURGLARIES:

Burglary reports, too, are well ahead of last year - and are slowly closing in on 1,000 for the year.

MPD investigated 172 burglaries across Madison in August, nearly double the same time last year. In Midtown, that difference is even more pronounced. The 32 burglary reports quadrupled August 2019. While, that month did see an abnormally low number of burglaries, a look at preceding years - 23 in 2018; 16 in 2017 - reinforces the increases.

The year-to-date total for burglary stood at 931 at the end of August versus 696 at this time last year.

AUTO THEFT (both kinds)

According to MPD, they have investigated 428 stolen vehicles this year, more than 50 percent more than 297 by the end of August 2019.

As far as, people swiping items from a vehicle, that is up 20 percent in the past five years, according to MPD numbers. The department received 156 theft from auto reports this August, up from 132 last year.

