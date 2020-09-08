Advertisement

Sister of man killed by Madison police killed in crash

(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Officials have identified the young victim of a car crash in Madison as the sister of the teenager who was shot and killed by police in 2015.

The Madison School District says 15-year-old Kyla Robinson died in the crash Friday afternoon on Madison’s east side. La Follette High School Principal Devon LaRosa calls Kyla a “joyful and outgoing person, with a radiant smile and magnetic personality.”

The name of Kyla’s brother, Tony Robinson, has surfaced during recent protests against police brutality and racism.

The 19-year-old Black man was shot and killed by Madison police Officer Matt Kenny after a struggle in a narrow stairwell in 2015.

