Special task force on racial disparity and police reform to be bipartisan effort

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State lawmakers have yet to come to an agreement, one week after no action was taken on police reform in special session but addressing racial disparities and policing in Wisconsin will be the goal of a special committee lead by both sides of the aisle.

Tuesday, Speaker Robin Vos announced that Sheila Stubbs, a democrat, will co-chair a new task force addressing racial disparities and police reform.

“Wisconsin is the worst place to raise a black family,” Rep. Stubbs said during a news conference about the task force. She says more need to be done to bridge the gap and eliminate systemic racism across the state. “Wisconsin is in a state of crisis,” she said.

Stubbs say Black Wisconsinites make up 7% of the state’s population, but 44% of the prison population. “That is shameful and unacceptable,” she said.

She also highlighted racial disparities in education and financial status, saying the 4-year graduation rate for Black Wisconsinites is 22.5% lower than the rate of White students.

“It’s clear that these problems cannot be solved by legislators alone,” Rep. Stubbs says that is where the task force comes in.

Its a bipartisan effort to address the racial disparities. The special committee will be made up of lawmakers, democrat and republican, community leaders, faith based organizations, and law enforcement.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke is co-chair and says he’s excited to work with Stubbs on this, although she has been critical of republicans' lack of action on racial disparities, including during last week’s special session.

“Democrats are the minority. The majority of the power is with the republicans. Gov. Evers did as much as he could to help us with a special session...that didn’t happen,” said Stubbs.

“With all due respect to Gov. Evers. and the package of bills he released in June. He didn’t try to bring republicans and democrats together. What he said was here’s some bills, pass them,” Steineke responded.

Steineke says the task force will aim to take a look at those bills as republicans and democrats working together along with people of color, and law enforcement. “So we can ensure everybody has a seat at the table,” he said.

The committee is looking for members to help draft legislation focused on the issues.

“These are matters that we’ve sort of swept under the rug for far too long and that the community is now demanding receive attention," said UW-Law Professor, Keith Findley.

Stubbs says the task force is not a substitute for action and it is not the solution but it is a step forward. Steineke says lawmakers don’t have plans to gavel out of the special session. He says the task force will be crucial in getting new laws passed.

They hope to have their first meeting by early October and meet every 3 weeks.

They say they could bring legislation to the floor in early 2021.

