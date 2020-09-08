Advertisement

State Street Brats to reopen after 3-day temporary closure

The popular bar and restaurant closed to test employees for COIVD-19 and clean the space
State Street Brats on Sept. 5, 2020
State Street Brats on Sept. 5, 2020(Burst user Ahsley K.)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just three days after the popular downtown restaurant and bar announced a temporary closure, State Street Brats says it will reopen for dine in, carryout and delivery on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

In a Facebook post the restaurant set the record straight on the reason for their temporary closure.

“Due to recent COVID concerns in our restaurant and local community we decided to close down temporarily,” the post reads. “The days off allowed our entire staff to get tested and for us to give the entire space a thorough cleaning following all CDC guidelines.”

Hello Madison! Due to recent covid concerns in our restaurant and local community we decided to close down temporarily....

Posted by State Street Brats on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

The restaurant continued, saying they take the public health concerns seriously and are trying to be respectful members of the Madison community while still operating a family-owned business.

The decision to reopen comes as Public Health of Madison & Dane County announced Tuesday that seven in 10 new COVID-19 cases were UW students and staff, frequent customers of the downtown watering hole.

To offset the impacts of COVID-19 restrictions and closures, the BratBox – a temperature-controlled box of State Street Brats' famous Red or White brats and cheese curds – is now available to local and national customers. The BratBox is available for purchase online and will ship to customers around the country.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

AstraZeneca COVID-1 9 vaccine trials halted at UW Health

Updated: moments ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
UW Health is halting their AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trials on Tuesday.

News

Uber announces launch of Uber Green in effort to reduce carbon footprint, transition drivers to electric vehicles

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
For just $1 extra per ride, Uber customers can opt to ride in an electric or hybrid vehicle as part of the ride-share giant’s effort to incentive drivers to transition to electric vehicles by 2025.

Nfl

Bills sign ex-Packers receiver Kumerow to practice squad

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Aaron Rodgers' loss in Green Bay is the Buffalo Bills' gain after signing receiver Jake Kumerow to their practice squad, three days after he was cut by the Packers.

Education

COVID-19 cases for UW- Madison students living off campus rising

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
University of Wisconsin- Madison officials reported Tuesday that the best data they currently have shows COVID-19 cases for those living off campus is rising.

Latest News

Local

14-year-old uses wish from Make-a-Wish to raise money for childhood cancer research

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A 14-year-old with cancer has chosen to use his wish from Make-a-Wish to raise funds for childhood cancer research.

Crime

Police investigate attempted armed robbery of BP Gas Station

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Madison Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery incident that occurred at a BP Gas Station Tuesday morning.

Nfl

NBC Sunday Football Kicks off on Thursday!

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
In 2020, everyone is ready for some football.

Local

MPD: Suspect allegedly shows gun to steal money from 7-Eleven

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A man allegedly stole money while showing a gun early Tuesday morning at a 7-Eleven store.

Local

About 2/3 of recent positive COVID-19 cases in Grant Co. were people age 18-27

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
About two-thirds of the COVID-19 cases in Grant County reported in the past two weeks were among 18-27 years old.

Coronavirus

7 in 10 new COVID-19 cases were UW students or staff, PHMDC reports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
An overwhelming number of new COVID-19 cases in Dane Co. over the past week can be traced back to the University of Wisconsin, new numbers show.