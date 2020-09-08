State Street Brats to reopen after 3-day temporary closure

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just three days after the popular downtown restaurant and bar announced a temporary closure, State Street Brats says it will reopen for dine in, carryout and delivery on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

In a Facebook post the restaurant set the record straight on the reason for their temporary closure.

“Due to recent COVID concerns in our restaurant and local community we decided to close down temporarily,” the post reads. “The days off allowed our entire staff to get tested and for us to give the entire space a thorough cleaning following all CDC guidelines.”

The restaurant continued, saying they take the public health concerns seriously and are trying to be respectful members of the Madison community while still operating a family-owned business.

The decision to reopen comes as Public Health of Madison & Dane County announced Tuesday that seven in 10 new COVID-19 cases were UW students and staff, frequent customers of the downtown watering hole.

To offset the impacts of COVID-19 restrictions and closures, the BratBox – a temperature-controlled box of State Street Brats' famous Red or White brats and cheese curds – is now available to local and national customers. The BratBox is available for purchase online and will ship to customers around the country.

