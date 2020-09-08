Advertisement

Suspect in homicide of 17-year-old Shay Watson denied juvenile court trial

Shay R. Watson (Courtesy of TKO Photo Arts)
Shay R. Watson (Courtesy of TKO Photo Arts)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The 15-year-old suspect charged with the homicide of a 17-year-old Verona Area High School student appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing, where a judge denied a motion to try him in juvenile court.

Myjee T. Sanders appeared by video while in custody and was named because he is being tried as an adult. Homicide is among the crimes for which juveniles are charged as adults in Wisconsin.

According to the complaint from the Dane County Circuit Court, court made their findings, denied the motion to transfer Sanders to juvenile court and entered a not guilty plea for the defendent. The motions are due in 20 days and bail continued.

A complaint filed in May charged Sanders with first-degree intentional homicide in the Watson’s death.

An informant told investigators Sanders tried to grab a bag of marijuana from Watson and as the two struggled, Sanders pulled out a gun and shot Watson in the head, the complaint continued.

Watson was found dead at a home along the 2700 block of Lyman Lane in Fitchburg in August of last year. An arrest was not made in the investigation until eight months later.

