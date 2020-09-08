Advertisement

Uber announces launch of Uber Green in effort to reduce carbon footprint, transition drivers to electric vehicles

The platform launched in 15 cities, including Madison
(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For just $1 extra per ride, Uber customers can opt to ride in an electric or hybrid vehicle as part of the ride-share giant’s effort to incentive drivers to transition to electric vehicles by 2025.

Uber announced Tuesday the launch of Uber Green in 15 cities, including Madison. By the end of the year Uber hopes to expand the service to more than 65 cities globally.

“Instead of going back to business as usual, Uber is taking this moment as an opportunity to reduce our environmental impact,” said Uber CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi. “It’s our responsibility as the largest mobility platform in the world to more aggressively tackle the challenge of climate change. We want to do our part to build back better and drive a green recovery in our cities.”

The launch is part of the company’s commitment to provide more than $800 million in resources to help hundreds of drivers across the U.S., Canada and Europe transition to electric vehicles. Doing so, Uber says, will allow the company to become a fully zero-emission platform by 2040 and have 100 percent of U.S. rides take place in electric vehicles by 2030.

Uber says it will help drivers afford electric vehicles through several market-based solutions, including a rider surcharge, and will work with third-party experts in environmental justice to ensure the resources are allocated to drivers from under-served communities. Furthermore, all additional cost to riders of Uber Green will go to the driver.

To incentivize customers to take a greener ride, customers will receive three-times as many Uber Rewards points for every trip taken.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suspect in homicide of 17-year-old Shay Watson denied juvenile court trial

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

Madison’s new Civilian Oversight Board seeks diverse applicants

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

Rock Co. Health Dept. warns COVID-19 found in multiple schools

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Fitzgerald, Vos urge Big Ten to kick off football season

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Giannis out: Bucks say the MVP’s ankle not ready for Game 5

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

AstraZeneca COVID-1 9 vaccine trials halted at UW Health

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

AstraZeneca COVID-1 9 vaccine trials halted at UW Health

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Associated Press
UW Health is halting their AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trials on Tuesday.

Nfl

Bills sign ex-Packers receiver Kumerow to practice squad

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Aaron Rodgers' loss in Green Bay is the Buffalo Bills' gain after signing receiver Jake Kumerow to their practice squad, three days after he was cut by the Packers.

News

State Street Brats to reopen after 3-day temporary closure

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Just three days after the popular downtown restaurant and bar announced a temporary closure, State Street Brats says it will reopen for dine in, carryout and delivery on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Education

COVID-19 cases for UW- Madison students living off campus rising

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
University of Wisconsin- Madison officials reported Tuesday that the best data they currently have shows COVID-19 cases for those living off campus is rising.