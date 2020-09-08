Uber announces launch of Uber Green in effort to reduce carbon footprint, transition drivers to electric vehicles

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For just $1 extra per ride, Uber customers can opt to ride in an electric or hybrid vehicle as part of the ride-share giant’s effort to incentive drivers to transition to electric vehicles by 2025.

Uber announced Tuesday the launch of Uber Green in 15 cities, including Madison. By the end of the year Uber hopes to expand the service to more than 65 cities globally.

“Instead of going back to business as usual, Uber is taking this moment as an opportunity to reduce our environmental impact,” said Uber CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi. “It’s our responsibility as the largest mobility platform in the world to more aggressively tackle the challenge of climate change. We want to do our part to build back better and drive a green recovery in our cities.”

The launch is part of the company’s commitment to provide more than $800 million in resources to help hundreds of drivers across the U.S., Canada and Europe transition to electric vehicles. Doing so, Uber says, will allow the company to become a fully zero-emission platform by 2040 and have 100 percent of U.S. rides take place in electric vehicles by 2030.

Uber says it will help drivers afford electric vehicles through several market-based solutions, including a rider surcharge, and will work with third-party experts in environmental justice to ensure the resources are allocated to drivers from under-served communities. Furthermore, all additional cost to riders of Uber Green will go to the driver.

To incentivize customers to take a greener ride, customers will receive three-times as many Uber Rewards points for every trip taken.

